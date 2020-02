[Viewing Picks for February 14, 2020]

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!!!!

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Women’s — Round 2

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track, Sigulda, Latvia

Women’s Bobsleigh — Olympic Channel, 12: 30 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

IBF World Super Middleweight Title: Caleb Plant vs., Vincent Feigenbutz, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Weight-In — FS2, 1: 30 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation

Lightweights, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 2: 30 p.m.

College Baseball

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

MLB4 Tournament, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, AZ

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Buffalo at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6: 30 p.m.

Davidson at St, Bonaventure — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Akron at Central Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wright State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Rider at Siena — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton — FS2, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — SNY, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Ashland — STO, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia/TCU at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 8: 30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8: 30 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Alabama vs. South Florida — ESPN3, 10: 30 a.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, 11: 30 a.m.

Georgia vs. Kansas — SEC Network, noon

Washington vs. Florida State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. Missouri — ESPN3, 2: 30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Georgia — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Alabama — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Missouri — ESPN3, 5: 30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Florida State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Kansas — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Liberty — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Baptist at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Leicester City — NBCSN/Universo, 2: 55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2: 30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5: 30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Chanpions

Chubb Classic, Lely Resort Golf & Country Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Seaton, Western Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

La Liga

Matchday 24

Valencia vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 2: 50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5: 30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

NASCAR Racing Experience, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4: 30 p.m.

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Daytona 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7: 30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Truck Series Setup — FS1, 6: 30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Presents: Neil Bonnett — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Celebrity Game, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Team Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A. — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The latest NBA viewership remains down compared to last year heading into All-Star Weekend

Colin Kaepernick will release memoir in 2020 through Kaepernick Publishing, his new publishing company

Netflix announces an upcoming documentary series on Naomi Osaka

Jeremy Roenick announces he won’t be returning to NBC: “I’m very disappointed and angry today”

NBA Rising Stars Game, United Center, Chicago, IL

USA vs. The World — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Live at All-Star — NBA TV, 2: 30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Basketball Stories: ’88 Dunk Contest — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Basketball Stories: 2000 Slam Dunk Contest-20th Anniversary — NBA TV, 4: 30 p.m.

2020 Hall of Fame Press Conference — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2020 Hall of Fame Finalists — NBA TV, 5: 30 p.m.

The Warmup: Live at All-Star 2020 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Pittsburgh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Basaksehir vs. Basiktas JK — beIN Sports, 11: 55 a.m .

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6: 45 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8: 45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11: 45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3: 30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4: 30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

B1G Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8: 30 p.m.

The B1G Show — The Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7: 30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5: 30 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament: Semifinal)/WTA Tour (Thailand Open Semifinals/St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Semifinals) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, NM

Day 1 — NBCSN, 9: 30 p.m.

The post Viewing Picks for February 14, 2020 appeared first on Awful Announcing.