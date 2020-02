[Viewing Picks for February 16, 2020]

All Times Eastern

Bobsleigh

Men’s

ISBF World Cup, Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track, Sigulda, Latvia

Two-Man Bobsleigh — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

1. FC Köln vs. Bayern München — TUDN, 9: 25 a.m./FS2, 9: 30 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 — UniMás, 11: 55 a.m./FS2, noon

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Report: Striker Evolution: Lewandowski, Werner, Klose & Co. — FS2, 11: 30 a.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás, 11: 30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7: 30 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

New Hampshire at Boston University — NESN, 2: 30 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Georgia vs. South Florida — ESPN3, 9 a.m.

Missouri vs. Minnesota — ESPN3, 9: 30 a.m.

Texas Tech vs. Washington — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

USA Softball vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, 10 a.m.

Florida State vs. Liberty — ESPN3, noon

Northwestern vs, Virginia Tech — ESPN3, noon

James Madison vs. South Carolina — ESPN3, 12: 30 p.m.

USA Softball vs. Washington — ESPN3, 12: 30 p.m.

South Florida vs. UCLA — ESPN3, 3: 30 p.m.

Florida State vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Brown at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College MatchDay, USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL

USC vs. Notre Dame — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m. (delayed from 2/15_

College Volleyball

Women’s

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Purdue at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 8: 55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11: 25 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8: 30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10: 30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1: 30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2: 45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Lely Resort Golf & Country Club, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Laganes vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 7: 50 a.m.

Eibar vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 9: 55 a.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 12: 20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 2: 50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, noon

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2: 30 p.m.

Luge

FIL World Championships, The Sliding Center Sanki, Rzhanaya Polyana, Russia

Men’s Singles — Olympic Channel, 11: 30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN, 10: 30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2: 30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — Fox, 1 p.m.

The latest NBA viewership remains down compared to last year heading into All-Star Weekend

Colin Kaepernick will release memoir in 2020 through Kaepernick Publishing, his new publishing company

Netflix announces an upcoming documentary series on Naomi Osaka

Jeremy Roenick announces he won’t be returning to NBC: “I’m very disappointed and angry today”

NBA

2020 NBA All-Star Game, United Center, Chicago, IL

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis — TNT/TBS, 8 p.m.

2020 NBA Legends Brunch — NBA TV, 1: 30 p.m.

Open Court: Chicago Greats — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from the United Center, Chicago, IL — TNT/TBS, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from the United Center, Chicago, IL — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in America

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBC, 12: 30 p.m.

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers — NBC, 3: 30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Day in America live from Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN: Pregame — NBC, noon

Hockey Day in America live from Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN — NBC, 3 p.m.

Hockey Day in America: NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 8: 45 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — ESPN+, 8: 30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 2: 30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Greatest Bloodlines of All-Time — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Winnipeg Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10: 30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11: 30 p.m.

Skeleton

Women’s

IBSF World Cup, Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track, Sigulda, Latvia

Women’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Women’s Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7: 30 a.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9: 15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2: 15 p.m.

The Harder Way — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Boardroom — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E: 60 — ESPN/ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

E: 60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8: 45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9: 45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6: 45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Final)/WTA Tour (St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Final) — Tennis Channel, 8: 30 a.m.

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Final — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Kim Clijsters: Return of a Champion — BBC World News, 1: 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

