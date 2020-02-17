[Viewing Picks for February 17, 2020]

All Times Jap

School Basketball

Men’s

Xavier at St. John’s — FS1, six: 30 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Community, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iowa Condition at Kansas — ESPN. 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Prairie See A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland Condition — Pluto Television set, 10 p.m.

SEC Within: Florida Basketball — SEC Community, 9 p.m.

SEC Within: Mississippi Basketball — SEC Network, 9: 30 p.m.

School Basketball Dwell — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota at Michigan Condition — Major 10 Network, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coastline at Kennesaw Point out — ESPN+, seven p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson — ESPN+, seven p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Community, seven p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Know-how at Lipscomb — ESPN+, seven: 30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — FS1, eight: 30 p.m.

Oregon Condition at UCLA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Pet dogs

2020 American Rescue Dog Exhibit, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, CA

Working day two — Hallmark Channel, eight p.m. (taped one/17 — one/19)

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 2: 55 p.m.

Leading League Stay — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Excess — Universo, two: 30 p.m.

Aim Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Adult males in Blazers Clearly show — NBCSN, five: 30 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golfing Channel, 7 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como — Golfing Channel, seven p.m.

Golfing Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Entire Swing — Golfing Channel, 7: 30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, four p.m.

MLB

Incredibly hot Stove — MLB Network, nine a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Community, two p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, six p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Sequence

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Seashore, FL

Race — Fox, four p.m. (resumption from two/16)

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

The latest NBA viewership continues to be down compared to last yr heading into All-Star Weekend

Colin Kaepernick will release memoir in 2020 by Kaepernick Publishing, his new publishing corporation

Netflix announces an approaching documentary collection on Naomi Osaka

Jeremy Roenick announces he won’t be returning to NBC: “I’m incredibly let down and angry today”

NBA

The Leap — ESPN, three p.m.

Kobe Bryant: By way of the Decades — NBA Television, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Dwell — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.

NFL Overall Access — NFL Community, 7 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Vegas — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Network, midday

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, six p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, nine p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Tampa Bay at Colorado Bonus Protection — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, midnight

Soccer

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Athletics, 5: 30 p.m.

Monday Evening Soccer — beIN Sporting activities, 8 p.m.

Athletics News & Speak

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, seven a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, eight a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, eight a.m.

Activity Today — BBC Environment Information, 8: 45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Exhibit — Viewers (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Reside, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Sky Sporting activities Information — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Demonstrate — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports activities, noon

BYU Sports Country — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Demonstrate — CBS Sports Community, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E: 60 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sporting activities Community, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Display — ESPNU, three p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Present — SEC Network, three p.m.

Sport Now — BBC Environment Information, three: 30 p.m.

High Midday — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Hugely Questionable — ESPN, four: 30 p.m.

Close to the Horn — ESPN, five p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, five p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Community, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Every day Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Weekend Winners — beIN Athletics, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: Willie (World Premiere) — ESPN2, seven p.m.

Magisterial — beIN Athletics, seven: 30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, eight p.m.

The Undefeated Offers: Why I Perform — ESPN2, eight: 30 p.m.

Sport Nowadays — BBC Globe Information, eight: 45 p.m.

The B1G Clearly show — Large 10 Network, nine p.m.

Sport Nowadays — BBC Earth News, nine: 45 p.m.

TrueSouth: New Orleans — SEC Community, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

As opposed to — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Evening — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Community, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Now — BBC Planet News, 6: 45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Centre Courtroom: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open up)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty Totally free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Heart Courtroom: ATP Tour (Delray Open up/Rio Open up) — Tennis Channel, five p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Open up 13 Provence./Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Responsibility Totally free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, five a.m. (Tuesday)

