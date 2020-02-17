[Viewing Picks for February 17, 2020]

All Times Jap
School Basketball
Men’s
Xavier at St. John’s — FS1, six: 30 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Community, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Iowa Condition at Kansas — ESPN. 9 p.m.
Jackson State at Prairie See A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland Condition — Pluto Television set, 10 p.m.
SEC Within: Florida Basketball — SEC Community, 9 p.m.
SEC Within: Mississippi Basketball — SEC Network, 9: 30 p.m.
School Basketball Dwell — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Women’s
Minnesota at Michigan Condition — Major 10 Network, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coastline at Kennesaw Point out — ESPN+, seven p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Stetson — ESPN+, seven p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Community, seven p.m.
New Jersey Institute of Know-how at Lipscomb — ESPN+, seven: 30 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas — FS1, eight: 30 p.m.
Oregon Condition at UCLA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Pet dogs
2020 American Rescue Dog Exhibit, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, CA
Working day two — Hallmark Channel, eight p.m. (taped one/17 — one/19)
English Premier League
Matchweek 26
Chelsea vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 2: 55 p.m.
Leading League Stay — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
La Liga Premier Excess — Universo, two: 30 p.m.
Aim Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
The Adult males in Blazers Clearly show — NBCSN, five: 30 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golfing Channel, 7 a.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como — Golfing Channel, seven p.m.
Golfing Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Entire Swing — Golfing Channel, 7: 30 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, four p.m.
MLB
Incredibly hot Stove — MLB Network, nine a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Community, two p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, six p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Sequence
Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Seashore, FL
Race — Fox, four p.m. (resumption from two/16)
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 9 p.m.
The latest
- NBA viewership continues to be down compared to last yr heading into All-Star Weekend
- Colin Kaepernick will release memoir in 2020 by Kaepernick Publishing, his new publishing corporation
- Netflix announces an approaching documentary collection on Naomi Osaka
- Jeremy Roenick announces he won’t be returning to NBC: “I’m incredibly let down and angry today”
NBA
The Leap — ESPN, three p.m.
Kobe Bryant: By way of the Decades — NBA Television, 8 p.m.
NFL
NFL Dwell — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.
NFL Overall Access — NFL Community, 7 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Vegas — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central — NHL Network, midday
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, six p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, nine p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Community, 10 p.m.
On the Fly: Tampa Bay at Colorado Bonus Protection — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Community, midnight
Soccer
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Viva la liga! — beIN Athletics, 5: 30 p.m.
Monday Evening Soccer — beIN Sporting activities, 8 p.m.
Athletics News & Speak
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, seven a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, eight a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, eight a.m.
Activity Today — BBC Environment Information, 8: 45 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Exhibit — Viewers (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Reside, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
Sky Sporting activities Information — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Demonstrate — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports activities, noon
BYU Sports Country — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Demonstrate — CBS Sports Community, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
E: 60 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sporting activities Community, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Display — ESPNU, three p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Present — SEC Network, three p.m.
Sport Now — BBC Environment Information, three: 30 p.m.
High Midday — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Hugely Questionable — ESPN, four: 30 p.m.
Close to the Horn — ESPN, five p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, five p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Community, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Every day Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Weekend Winners — beIN Athletics, 7 p.m.
ESPN Films: Willie (World Premiere) — ESPN2, seven p.m.
Magisterial — beIN Athletics, seven: 30 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, eight p.m.
The Undefeated Offers: Why I Perform — ESPN2, eight: 30 p.m.
Sport Nowadays — BBC Globe Information, eight: 45 p.m.
The B1G Clearly show — Large 10 Network, nine p.m.
Sport Nowadays — BBC Earth News, nine: 45 p.m.
TrueSouth: New Orleans — SEC Community, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
As opposed to — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Evening — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Community, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Sport Now — BBC Planet News, 6: 45 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Centre Courtroom: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open up)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty Totally free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
Heart Courtroom: ATP Tour (Delray Open up/Rio Open up) — Tennis Channel, five p.m.
Center Court: ATP Tour (Open up 13 Provence./Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Responsibility Totally free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, five a.m. (Tuesday)
