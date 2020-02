[Viewing Picks for February 20, 2020]

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

2020 Marsh Community Series, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

St. Kilda Saints vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 4: 30 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

PBC Collection: Wilder vs. Fury — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Longwood at USC Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UConn at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford art New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Drexel — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Delaware — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Elon at James Madison — MASN/SNY/Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7: 30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7: 30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8: 30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8: 30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 8: 30 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska — FS1, 8: 30 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

USC at Colorado — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Radford — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho — Pluto TV, 9: 30 p.m.

Montana State at Portland State — Eleven Sports/Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — FS1, 10: 30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal-Riverside — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 12: 30 a.m. (Friday)

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville — ESPN+, noon

Arkansas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, noon

Belmont at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rider at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6: 15 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 6: 15 p.m.

Lee at Union — ESPN3, 6: 30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6: 30 p.m.

Tennessee Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6: 30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s (NY) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Western Kentucky — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Niagara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7: 30 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7: 30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Rice — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Central/ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

All Access with Notre Dame Women’s Basketball — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Passion & Perseverance: 1999 Purdue Women’s Basketball — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6: 30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Concordia-Irvine at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Northern Iowa at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

AD San Carlos vs. NYC FC — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 1, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

CD Olímpia vs. Seattle Sounders — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club (Championship Course), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10: 30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WCG-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8: 30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1: 30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — TNT, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State — TNT, 10: 30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7: 30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Washington — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Tampa Bay at Vegas & Florida at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 4: 30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6: 59 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 11: 30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8: 45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3: 30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4: 30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8: 45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9: 45 p.m.

ACC Now — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6: 45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

