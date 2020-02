[Viewing Picks for February 22, 2020]

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

2020 Marsh Community Series

Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, midnight

Women’s

Round 3

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Championships, DKB Eiskanal Altenberg, Altenberg, Germany

Two-Man Bobsleigh: Run 1 — Olympic Channel, 3: 30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Two-Man Bobsleigh: Run 2 — Olympic Channel, 4: 30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Bobsleigh: Run 3 — Olympic Channel, 5: 30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Bobsleigh: Final Run — Olympic Channel, 6: 30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions/Top Rank Boxing

Wilder vs. Fury II, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, NV

WBC World Heavyweight Title

Undercard — ESPN/FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

Post Show: Wilder vs. Fury II — ESPN2, 12: 30 a.m. (Sunday)

PBC Postfight Show: Wilder vs. Fury II — FS1, 12: 30 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 9: 30 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — TUDN, 9: 25 a.m./FS2, 9: 30 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln — Fox Soccer Plus, 9: 30 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2/TUDN, 12: 25 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemaña — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 11: 30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

Boise State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Beach Volleyball

Boise State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 1: 15 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 2: 30 p.m.

Missouri State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 3: 45 p.m.

Boise State vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — NESN, 4: 30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6: 30 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud State — Fox College Sports Atlantic/, 7 p.m.

UConn at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at UMass — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Princeton at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Yale at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Furman at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Invitational, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

North Dakota State vs. Weber State — Longhorn Network, 10 a.m.

Lipscomb at Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8: 30 p.m.

Weber State vs. Lipscomb — Longhorn Network, 10: 30 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Volleyball

Women’s

USC at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Cal Poly at Oregon State — Pac-12-Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 7: 25 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN/Universo, 9: 55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12: 25 p.m./NBC, 12: 30 p.m.

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6: 30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9: 30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9: 30 a.m.

Goal Rush — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

3rd Round — NBC, 2: 30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club (Championship Course), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2: 30 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Gymnastics

FIG World Cup Gymnastics, Melbourne Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Apparatus Finals: Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 7: 30 p.m. (same night coverage)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races

Hutcheson and Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Barcelona vs. SD Eibar — beIN Sports, 9: 50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 12: 20 p.m.

Levante UD vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2: 50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 9: 30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, noon

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2: 30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Toronto vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco — MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 1 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity-Las Vegas — FS1, 3: 30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 2: 30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — ABC, 8: 30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Winnipeg at Philadelphia — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Jose at New York Rangers — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Nashville/Tampa Bay at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Vancouver/Florida at Vegas/Colorado at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12: 30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1: 30 a.m. (Sunday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Niigata Yuzawa Naeba, Japan

Men’s Slalom — Olympic Channel, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports Talk and News

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7: 15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9: 15 a.m.

E: 60 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola! — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2: 15 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 10: 30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo Noche — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (Open 13 Provence)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Semifinals & Final) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Semifinals: Delray Beach Open/Rio Open) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

ATP Tour

Delray Beach Open, Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, Delray Beach, FL

Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

XFL

Week 3

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers — ABC, 2 p.m.

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons — Fox, 5 p.m.

