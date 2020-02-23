[Viewing Picks for February 23, 2020]

All Periods Japanese
Bobsleigh
IBSF Planet Championships, DKB Eiskanal Altenberg, Altenberg, Germany
Two-Person Bobsleigh: Run 3 — Olympic Channel, three p.m. (exact same day coverage)
Two-Man Bobsleigh: Final Operate — Olympic Channel, four p.m. (similar working day protection)
Bundesliga
Matchday 23
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg — FS1, 9: 30 a.m.
VfL Wolfsburg vs. one FSV Mainz 05 — FS2, noon
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, nine a.m.
Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Furthermore, 10 p.m.
Higher education Baseball
Boise Condition at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1: 30 p.m.
University Basketball Viewing Picks
Higher education Gymnastics
Women’s
Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Spot, two p.m.
Washington at Arizona Point out — Pac-12 Community/Pac-12 Arizona, four p.m.
Utah at UCLA — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Higher education Softball
Texas Invitational, Pink & Charline McCombs Industry, College of Texas, Austin, TX
North Dakota Condition vs. Duke — Longhorn Network, 1230 a.m. (delayed from 2/22)
Lipscomb vs. North Dakota Condition — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.
Weber Condition at Texas — Longhorn Community, 4: 30 p.m. (similar working day coverage)
School Wrestling
Fresno Point out at Oklahoma — Fox Faculty Sports activities Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, three p.m.
Oklahoma Condition at Iowa — Big Ten Network, eight p.m.
B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Massive 10 Network, seven p.m.
B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big 10 Community, 7: 30 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Go Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ
Sunday Nitro — FS1, 3 p.m.
Finals — FS1, nine p.m.
English Leading League
Matchweek 27
Manchester United vs. Watford — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8: 55 a.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City — CNBC, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11: 25 a.m.
Match of the Working day I — NBCSN, 2 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
La Liga Premier Further — Telemundo, 8: 30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
La Liga Premier More — Telemundo, 11 a.m.
Intention Zone — NBCSN, one: 30 p.m.
Golfing
PGA Tour
WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golfing Club, Mexico Town, Mexico
Closing Round — Golf Channel, one p.m.
Last Round — NBC, 2: 30 p.m.
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open, Coco Seashore Golfing & State Club (Championship Class), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Last Round — Golfing Channel, two: 30 p.m.
Morning Generate — Golfing Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Gymnastics
FIG Environment Cup Gymnastics, Melbourne Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Apparatus Finals: Day two — Olympic Channel, eight p.m. (very same night time protection)
Hockey
AHL
Rockford IceHogs at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, four p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 25
Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, seven: 50 a.m.
Getafe CF vs. Sevilla — beIN Sporting activities, one p.m. (joined in progress)
Ligue 1
Matchday 26
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux — beIN Sports, two: 50 p.m.
The Categorical Preview — beIN Sports activities, 2: 30 p.m.
MLB Spring Education
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay — MLB Network, one p.m.
Colorado vs. Anaheim — MLB Network, four p.m (exact working day protection)
St. Louis vs. New York Mets — MLB Network, eight p.m. (exact same day coverage)
Texas vs. Seattle — Root Sporting activities, three p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (very same working day protection)
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, seven p.m.
The latest
- David Ortiz is the newest player-turned-broadcaster to bash Astros’ whistleblower Mike Fiers: “You glance like you’re a snitch”
- San Francisco Chronicle pulls “Aubrey Huff was not invited about Trump support” op-ed just after Huff refutes its premise to Chronicle reporter
- Charlie Ergen calls Dish merger with DirecTV “inevitable,” would make overture to Sinclair RSNs soon after initial quarterly SlingTV subscriber reduction
- NFL CBA proposal reportedly incorporates two further playoff teams and two less byes, incorporating two wild card online games every year for Tv set
Motion picture
Miracle — ESPN, six: 30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV
Race — Fox, three: 30 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — FS1, 2 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — Fox, 3 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC, 3: 30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver — NBA Television, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State — NBA Tv, 8: 30 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.
NBA Action — NBA Tv, five p.m.
NBA Tv Pregame — NBA Tv set, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA Television, 11 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA Tv set, midnight
NHL
NHL Activity of the 7 days, Money 1 Arena, Washington, D.C.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — NBC, noon
Chicago at Dallas — ESPN+, three p.m.
San Jose at New York Islanders — ESPN+, five p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota — NBCSN, seven: 30 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, three p.m.
Leading Shelf — NHL Community, 3: 30 p.m.
NHL Are living — NBCSN, six: 30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Community, six: 30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight
NHL Time beyond regulation — NBCSN, 12: 30 a.m. (Monday)
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)
Soccer
Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports activities, 10: 55 a.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Athletics, 5 p.m.
Sporting activities Communicate and News
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Activity Today — BBC Planet News, 9: 15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, midday
Sport Nowadays — BBC Planet News, two: 15 p.m.
E: 60 — ESPNews, five p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, eight p.m.
Sport These days — BBC Planet News, eight: 45 p.m.
D Wade: Daily life Unpredicted — ESPN, nine p.m.
SportsCenter Exclusive: Wonder on Ice at 40 — ESPN2, nine p.m.
Sport These days — BBC Environment News, nine: 45 p.m.
30 for 30: Of Miracles and Males — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
ESPN Films: Willie — ESPN2, midnight
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Community, six a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, six a.m. (Monday)
Sport Now — BBC Environment News, six: 45 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
Centre Courtroom: ATP Tour (Final: Open 13 Provence./WTA Tour (Qatar Full Open) — Tennis Channel, six a.m.
Middle Courtroom: ATP Tour (Finals Delray Open up/Rio Open up) — Tennis Channel, three p.m.
XFL
New York Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN, 3 p.m.
DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats — FS1, 6 p.m.
