[Viewing Picks for February 23, 2020]

Bobsleigh

IBSF Planet Championships, DKB Eiskanal Altenberg, Altenberg, Germany

Two-Person Bobsleigh: Run 3 — Olympic Channel, three p.m. (exact same day coverage)

Two-Man Bobsleigh: Final Operate — Olympic Channel, four p.m. (similar working day protection)

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg — FS1, 9: 30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. one FSV Mainz 05 — FS2, noon

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, nine a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Furthermore, 10 p.m.

Higher education Baseball

Boise Condition at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1: 30 p.m.

University Basketball Viewing Picks

Higher education Gymnastics

Women’s

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Spot, two p.m.

Washington at Arizona Point out — Pac-12 Community/Pac-12 Arizona, four p.m.

Utah at UCLA — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Higher education Softball

Texas Invitational, Pink & Charline McCombs Industry, College of Texas, Austin, TX

North Dakota Condition vs. Duke — Longhorn Network, 1230 a.m. (delayed from 2/22)

Lipscomb vs. North Dakota Condition — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Weber Condition at Texas — Longhorn Community, 4: 30 p.m. (similar working day coverage)

School Wrestling

Fresno Point out at Oklahoma — Fox Faculty Sports activities Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, three p.m.

Oklahoma Condition at Iowa — Big Ten Network, eight p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Massive 10 Network, seven p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big 10 Community, 7: 30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Go Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Sunday Nitro — FS1, 3 p.m.

Finals — FS1, nine p.m.

English Leading League

Matchweek 27

Manchester United vs. Watford — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8: 55 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Everton — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11: 25 a.m.

Match of the Working day I — NBCSN, 2 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Further — Telemundo, 8: 30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier More — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Intention Zone — NBCSN, one: 30 p.m.

Golfing

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golfing Club, Mexico Town, Mexico

Closing Round — Golf Channel, one p.m.

Last Round — NBC, 2: 30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Coco Seashore Golfing & State Club (Championship Class), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Last Round — Golfing Channel, two: 30 p.m.

Morning Generate — Golfing Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Environment Cup Gymnastics, Melbourne Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Apparatus Finals: Day two — Olympic Channel, eight p.m. (very same night time protection)

Hockey

AHL

Rockford IceHogs at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, four p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, seven: 50 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Sevilla — beIN Sporting activities, one p.m. (joined in progress)

Ligue 1

Matchday 26

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux — beIN Sports, two: 50 p.m.

The Categorical Preview — beIN Sports activities, 2: 30 p.m.

MLB Spring Education

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay — MLB Network, one p.m.

Colorado vs. Anaheim — MLB Network, four p.m (exact working day protection)

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — MLB Network, eight p.m. (exact same day coverage)

Texas vs. Seattle — Root Sporting activities, three p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (very same working day protection)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, seven p.m.

Motion picture

Miracle — ESPN, six: 30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Race — Fox, three: 30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC, 3: 30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — NBA Television, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State — NBA Tv, 8: 30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA Tv, five p.m.

NBA Tv Pregame — NBA Tv set, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA Television, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA Tv set, midnight

NHL

NHL Activity of the 7 days, Money 1 Arena, Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — NBC, noon

Chicago at Dallas — ESPN+, three p.m.

San Jose at New York Islanders — ESPN+, five p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — NBCSN, seven: 30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, three p.m.

Leading Shelf — NHL Community, 3: 30 p.m.

NHL Are living — NBCSN, six: 30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Community, six: 30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Time beyond regulation — NBCSN, 12: 30 a.m. (Monday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports activities, 10: 55 a.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Athletics, 5 p.m.

Sporting activities Communicate and News

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Activity Today — BBC Planet News, 9: 15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, midday

Sport Nowadays — BBC Planet News, two: 15 p.m.

E: 60 — ESPNews, five p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, eight p.m.

Sport These days — BBC Planet News, eight: 45 p.m.

D Wade: Daily life Unpredicted — ESPN, nine p.m.

SportsCenter Exclusive: Wonder on Ice at 40 — ESPN2, nine p.m.

Sport These days — BBC Environment News, nine: 45 p.m.

30 for 30: Of Miracles and Males — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

ESPN Films: Willie — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Community, six a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, six a.m. (Monday)

Sport Now — BBC Environment News, six: 45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Centre Courtroom: ATP Tour (Final: Open 13 Provence./WTA Tour (Qatar Full Open) — Tennis Channel, six a.m.

Middle Courtroom: ATP Tour (Finals Delray Open up/Rio Open up) — Tennis Channel, three p.m.

XFL

New York Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN, 3 p.m.

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats — FS1, 6 p.m.

