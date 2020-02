[Viewing Picks for February 26, 2020]

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

2020 Marsh Community Series, Mineral Resources Park, Lathlain, Western Australia

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3: 30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

2020 African Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament, Dakar International Expo Centre, Diamniadio, Dakar, Senegal

Day 7 — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

South Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

St. John’s at Villanova — FS1, 6: 30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6: 30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

URI at Fordham — Cox (YUR View New England)/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at UConn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Carolina at South Florida — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Albany at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at UMass — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquense at St. Bonaventure — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7: 30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8: 30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — FS1, 8: 30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8: 30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

LSU at Florida — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Mark Pope — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6: 30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10: 30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Davidson at La Salle — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4: 30 p.m.

Temple at Central Florida — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Richmond — ESPN+, 6: 30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6: 30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ken State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7: 30 p.m.

Texas at TCU — Fox Sports Net, 7: 30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: Leg 2, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

New York City FC vs. AD San Carlos — FS2/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 2, Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal Impact vs. Deportivo Saprissa — FS2, 8 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 2, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Alianza FC — Fox Soccer Plus/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 2, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Club América vs. Comunicaciones FC — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf Club, Muscat, Oman

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1: 30 a.m. (Thursday)

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5: 30 a.m. (Thursday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7: 30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Baltimore — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cleveland vs. San Diego — MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Seattle vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah — ESPN, 10: 30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11: 30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 12: 30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo at Colorado — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles — NBCSN, 10: 30 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2020 Hockey Day in America — NBCSN, 6: 30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: The Social Show — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10: 30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12: 30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1: 30 a.m. (Thursday)

Skeleton

IBSF World Championships, DKB Eiskanal Altenberg, Altenberg, Germany

Men’s Skeleton: Run 1 — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Men’s Skeleton: Run 2 — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

The Express — beIN Sports, 9: 30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8: 45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3: 30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4: 30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8: 45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9: 45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10: 30 p.m.

ACC Now — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6: 45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships/Chile Open)/WTA Tour (Qatar Total Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP/WTA (Abierto Mexicano)/ATP Tour (Chile Open) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships/Chile Open)/WTA Tour (Qatar Total Open) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Viewing Picks for February 26, 2020