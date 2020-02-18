[Viewing Picks for February eighteen, 2020]

All Periods Japanese

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Wilder vs. Fury II: The Roundtable — ESPN2, 11: 30 p.m.

University Baseball

Texas-San Antonio at Texas — Longhorn Network, 730 p.m.

University Basketball

Men’s

St. Francis-Brooklyn at Extended Island University — ESPNU, five p.m.

Davidson at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sporting activities Community, 6: 30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn Point out — FS1, 6: 30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Community, six: 30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPN2, seven p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPNU, seven p.m.

Central Michigan at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Central Connecticut Point out — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN+, seven p.m.

Kent State at Japanese Michigan — ESPN+, seven p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida Point out — ACC Community, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland — Huge 10 Community, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, eight: 30 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 8: 30 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, eight: 30 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Colorado Condition at UNLV — CBS Athletics Network, 10: 30 p.m.

Initially Dance — Major 10 Network, six: 30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Krzyzewskiville — ACC Community, 7 p.m.

B1G Suggestion-Off Exhibit — Massive Ten Network, seven: 30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Huge Ten Community, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Added — FS1, 10: 30 p.m.

College or university Basketball Are living — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside of College or university Basketball — CBS Athletics Network, 12: 30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, six p.m.

Hampton at USC Upstate — ESPN+, six p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN+, seven p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, seven p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

College Softball

United States at Arizona — Pac-12 Community/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Spherical of 16, Jamaica Nationwide Stadium, Kington, Jamaica

Portmore United vs. Cruz Azul — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Spherical of 16, Estadio León, León, Mexico

Club León vs. LA FC — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Round of 16, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Motagua vs. Atlanta United — Fox Soccer Furthermore, 10 p.m.

Golf

Morning Travel — Golf Channel, seven a.m.

School of Golfing: Chapter 4: Chip It Shut — Golf Channel, seven p.m.

Golfing Advisor Round Journey: Prince Edward Island — Golf Channel, 7: 30 p.m.

Golf’s Finest Rounds: 2000 The Players — Golfing Channel, 8 p.m.

Blended Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Display — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Incredibly hot Stove — MLB Network, nine a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Community, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Community, six p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR The us — NBCSN, five p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, six p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.

NFL Whole Entry — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Toronto at Pittsburgh — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Community, midday

NHL Now — NHL Network, four p.m.

NHL Are living — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Video game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Additional time — NBCSN, 9: 45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Nashville/Los Angeles at Winnipeg/New Jersey at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Community, 10 p.m.

Connor McDavid: What ever It Normally takes — NBCSN, 10: 30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Community, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 4: 30 p.m.

Misión Europa — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — beIN Sports activities, six: 59 p.m.

Athletics Information & Speak

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, eight a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World Information, 8: 45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Viewers (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Dwell, nine a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Exhibit — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Reside/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Athletics, midday

BYU Sporting activities Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Clearly show — CBS Sports Network, midday

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, two p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Athletics Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Exhibit — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, three p.m.

Activity Right now — BBC Planet Information, three: 30 p.m.

Higher Noon — ESPN, four p.m.

Remarkably Questionable — ESPN, 4: 30 p.m.

All-around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sporting activities Network, six p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, six p.m.

Day by day Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, eight p.m.

Sport Now — BBC Earth News, 8: 45 p.m.

Activity Right now — BBC World Information, 9: 45 p.m.

The B1G Demonstrate — Large 10 Community, 10: 30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10: 30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports activities Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, six a.m. (Wednesday)

Activity Today — BBC World News, six: 45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Heart Court docket: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty No cost Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Heart Court: ATP Tour (Delray Open up/Rio Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Center Court docket: ATP Tour (Open 13 Provence./Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Responsibility Cost-free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, five a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Spherical of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool — UniMás/TUDN, two: 30 p.m./TNT, 2: 55 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmuind vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Galavision, 2: 30 p.m./B/R Live, two: 55 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, two p.m.

B/R Soccer Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

