[Viewing Picks for February eighteen, 2020]

Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Wilder vs. Fury II: The Roundtable — ESPN2, 11: 30 p.m.
University Baseball
Texas-San Antonio at Texas — Longhorn Network, 730 p.m.
University Basketball
Men’s
St. Francis-Brooklyn at Extended Island University — ESPNU, five p.m.
Davidson at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sporting activities Community, 6: 30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn Point out — FS1, 6: 30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Community, six: 30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPN2, seven p.m.
Arkansas at Florida — ESPNU, seven p.m.
Central Michigan at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Farleigh Dickinson at Central Connecticut Point out — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Akron at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN+, seven p.m.
Kent State at Japanese Michigan — ESPN+, seven p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida Point out — ACC Community, 8 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland — Huge 10 Community, 8 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, eight: 30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 8: 30 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, eight: 30 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Colorado Condition at UNLV — CBS Athletics Network, 10: 30 p.m.
Initially Dance — Major 10 Network, six: 30 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Krzyzewskiville — ACC Community, 7 p.m.
B1G Suggestion-Off Exhibit — Massive Ten Network, seven: 30 p.m.
B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Huge Ten Community, 10 p.m.
FS1 College Hoops Added — FS1, 10: 30 p.m.
College or university Basketball Are living — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Inside of College or university Basketball — CBS Athletics Network, 12: 30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Women’s
Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, six p.m.
Hampton at USC Upstate — ESPN+, six p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN+, seven p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, seven p.m.
North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.
College Softball
United States at Arizona — Pac-12 Community/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League
Spherical of 16, Jamaica Nationwide Stadium, Kington, Jamaica
Portmore United vs. Cruz Azul — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.
Spherical of 16, Estadio León, León, Mexico
Club León vs. LA FC — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.
Round of 16, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Motagua vs. Atlanta United — Fox Soccer Furthermore, 10 p.m.
Golf
Morning Travel — Golf Channel, seven a.m.
School of Golfing: Chapter 4: Chip It Shut — Golf Channel, seven p.m.
Golfing Advisor Round Journey: Prince Edward Island — Golf Channel, 7: 30 p.m.
Golf’s Finest Rounds: 2000 The Players — Golfing Channel, 8 p.m.
Blended Martial Arts
Ariel Helwani’s MMA Display — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
Incredibly hot Stove — MLB Network, nine a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Community, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Community, six p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR The us — NBCSN, five p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, six p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1: 30 p.m.
NFL Whole Entry — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
The newest
- NBA viewership remains down when compared to final calendar year heading into All-Star Weekend
- Colin Kaepernick will launch memoir in 2020 by way of Kaepernick Publishing, his new publishing company
- Netflix announces an impending documentary sequence on Naomi Osaka
- Jeremy Roenick announces he won’t be returning to NBC: “I’m incredibly disappointed and angry today”
NHL
Toronto at Pittsburgh — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Hockey Central — NHL Community, midday
NHL Now — NHL Network, four p.m.
NHL Are living — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Pre-Video game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Additional time — NBCSN, 9: 45 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Carolina at Nashville/Los Angeles at Winnipeg/New Jersey at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Community, 10 p.m.
Connor McDavid: What ever It Normally takes — NBCSN, 10: 30 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Community, 11 p.m.
Soccer
The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 4: 30 p.m.
Misión Europa — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Club — beIN Sports activities, six: 59 p.m.
Athletics Information & Speak
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, eight a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World Information, 8: 45 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Viewers (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Dwell, nine a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Exhibit — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Reside/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Athletics, midday
BYU Sporting activities Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Clearly show — CBS Sports Network, midday
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, two p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Athletics Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Exhibit — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, three p.m.
Activity Right now — BBC Planet Information, three: 30 p.m.
Higher Noon — ESPN, four p.m.
Remarkably Questionable — ESPN, 4: 30 p.m.
All-around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5: 30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sporting activities Network, six p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, six p.m.
Day by day Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, eight p.m.
Sport Now — BBC Earth News, 8: 45 p.m.
Activity Right now — BBC World Information, 9: 45 p.m.
The B1G Demonstrate — Large 10 Community, 10: 30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10: 30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night time — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports activities Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, six a.m. (Wednesday)
Activity Today — BBC World News, six: 45 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Heart Court docket: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty No cost Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
Heart Court: ATP Tour (Delray Open up/Rio Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Center Court docket: ATP Tour (Open 13 Provence./Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Responsibility Cost-free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, five a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Champions League
Spherical of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool — UniMás/TUDN, two: 30 p.m./TNT, 2: 55 p.m.
Round of 16: 1st Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmuind vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Galavision, 2: 30 p.m./B/R Live, two: 55 p.m.
B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, two p.m.
B/R Soccer Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.
