[Vigil held by a teen killed in the Arleta Property Party shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles]

ARLETA (CBSLA) – We are learning additional about the teen who was shot lifeless at a home get together in Arleta on Friday night time.

Courtesy: GoFundMe

Christian Javier Camacho, 17, who was in his very last year at John H. Francis Polytechnic Large School in Sunshine Valley, died at the scene of the shooting.

Police are nevertheless looking for the gunman and are inquiring for support from the public to come across out who is accountable.

On Saturday, a candlelight vigil was held in entrance of the residence the place Camacho was shot useless.

"Just to know that he will not be in this article anymore," Camacho's friend Maribel Rincon mentioned tearfully. "He did not even reach 18."

Camacho is becoming remembered for his like for the family.

Loved kinds say the teenager was serving to his mother with his younger siblings immediately after his father passed away lately.

"They have been by means of a lot of items," said Jesús Pizano. "He has had a complicated life."

Good friends say Camacho was at the celebration with his schoolmates when some men and women they failed to know appeared.

Afterwards a fight broke out, which led to taking pictures. Two teens ended up shot and hurt. Camacho, the 3rd victim, did not endure.

A GoFundMe campaign for Camacho's funeral expenditures elevated more than $ four,700 on Saturday night.

If you know something about this scenario, call the LAPD.