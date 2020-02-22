[vigil-held-for-fallen-porterville-firefighters-captain-raymond-figueroa,-patrick-jones]

Photos: Thousands packed Spectrum Amphitheatre for Bernie Sanders rally
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Presidential Democratic applicant Bernie Sanders spoke to a packed group at his “Get Out the Vote” rally at Spectrum Amphitheatre Friday.
His campaign encouraged individuals to provide their vote-by-mail ballots to the rally to flip them in early.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders goes a single on one with KGET throughout Bakersfield visit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Throughout his check out to Bakersfield, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke with 17 Information about issues pertinent to Kern County, such as oil, immigration, and homelessness.
All through a just one-on-a person interview with 17’s Eytan Wallace, Sanders said the nation ought to phase out fossil fuels.
Controversies go on to roil Fourth District Supervisorial race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Controversies carry on to roil the fourth district supervisorial race.
Friday, a attorney accused Supervisor David Couch’s staff of fraud in complicated Emilio Huerta’s home.
