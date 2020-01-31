Vigil pays tribute to 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KABC) – Friends and family gathered in Newport Beach to honor the memory of 14-year-old girl Alyssa Altobelli who died in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant .

Alyssa and her two parents, Orange Coast College head coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, were among the nine killed in the terrible accident that also claimed the lives of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Alyssa. They read poems she wrote when she was younger and praised her for her work ethic and her infectious smile.

“If she smiled, the others always smiled around her,” said friend Ellie Robinson. “She was respectful. She knew how to manage herself. She knew what to say. She was nice, she was funny.”

Vigil organizers say Alyssa grew up in the Newport Beach area, attended Mariner elementary school and was in grade 8 at Ensign Intermediate.

She was a playmaker with the girl’s Mamba basketball team.

Friends say that sport played an important role in his life. They read a poem written by Alyssa in elementary school, sharing their own memories of her.

They lit candles in the shape of number 5 – Alyssa’s number – and took out lanterns with messages in his honor.

They also lit nine lanterns – one for each of the victims who died in the accident.

