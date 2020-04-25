Vijay Deverakonda makes Menko ice cream, named Dalquer Salmon

Like millions across the country, Tollywood celebrities have no choice but to stay at home and practice social distance in the lockdown due to cornvirus. Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Wanga has started a #betherman work trend that has taken Twitter by storm. After finishing his work, filmmaker Koratla Siva nominated Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda completed his work this morning and shared the video on Twitter.

#Bethrellman: Vijay Deverakonda makes common ice cream, nominates Dalquer Salmon

Arjun Reddy Tara seems to have made his bed well, filled water bottles, put the trash bin in the proper dustbin bag garden, made mango ice cream, threw it on the TV and presented the gaming devices with his parents and brother Anand in the common garden.

The actor had the caption of the video which read, “Bits My Day ofits ofockdown 🙂 🙂 Document by @ananddeverkonda #BeARealMan challenged ivsivakoratalasir. I want to expand it to Kunjikka @dulQuer”

Bits of my day in lockdown 🙂

Document by @Ananddeverkonda #Barelman @sivakoratala challenged by Sir. I’d like to expand it on the key @ dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo

– Vijay Deverakonda (@Theeeverakonda) April 2, 2020

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salman has been nominated for the #Betharelman job if his work is completed after the victory post.

On the work front, Vijay who was last seen as a world famous boyfriend will be seen tomorrow in the action drama of filmmaker Puri Jagannad which is temporarily titled # VD10 aka #Fighter. Ananya Pandey is the main woman in the film.

The first schedule of the film was rolled out in Mumbai in February and the second post will start lockdown.

# VD10 Vijay Deverakonda’s first page will also be released in India as it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.