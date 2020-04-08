Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has urged fans to use a homemade mask and stay safe at home.

“My love, hope you all are safe. Cloth face coverings help spread the disease slowly. Leave a medical mask for doctors and, instead, use a handkerchief, your mother’s chosen scarf. Cover your face, be safe. #Moscindia, “The actor wrote in his new Instagram post.

Vijay Deverekonda urges his fans not to buy masks during the current crisis and offers other options

Vijay Deverekonda’s scene comes at a time when medical professionals are taking to social media complaining about the lack of PPE and masks.

And

Deverekonda isn’t the only star urging fans to stay home. From Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, big and big stars are posting messages and videos urging fans to follow security. Chiranjeevi appeared in a video that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mohanlal, Shivraj Kumar and Mammootty who were shot separately in their home. It gave the message of staying home and staying safe.

On the film front, Vijay Deverakonda has pitched the majority for his Bollywood debut against Ananya Pandey. Puri is set to be included in this movie directed by Jagannath.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.