viktor-hovland-gets-pga-tour’s-1st-norwegian-winner

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO – Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday for his initial PGA Tour title, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-five 18th for a one particular-stroke victory over Josh Teater.

“The only or the to start with man or woman to play out below was Henry Bjornstad,” Hovland reported. “I grew up type of looking at him participate in or next the scores online. So to kind of comply with his footsteps and be equipped to gain variety of the to start with match for Norway is actually distinctive. A bunch of my pals and just normal folks from back residence paying notice, which is a large amount far more than I could request for.”

Hovland overcame a muddy triple bogey on the par-three 11th with the late surge at windy Coco Seaside. The 22-calendar year-aged previous Oklahoma Point out star shot a two-less than 70 to complete at 20-below 268.

“It feels outrageous getting here,” Hovland mentioned. “It was absolutely a working day of loads of ups and downs.”

Teater shut with a 69 in the match performed reverse the World Golfing Championship party in Mexico. He rebounded from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 with birdies on 15 and 17.

“Hats off to Viktor, that is a great putt,” Teater stated. “Actually, listened to it on the radio that it went in ahead of I noticed it on Television. He’s a fantastic participant and we’re going to see it a lot more normally.”

Hovland earned $540,000, a total tour exemption by way of the 2021-22 time and spots in the PGA Championship and The Gamers Championship.

“I was just considering about trying to play as effectively as I could today and seeking to get the occupation carried out,” Hovland said. “I hadn’t truly believed about the perks yet, but I’m sure it’s heading to be great to get into some of the situations that I was not by now capable for.”

Hovland shot a 64 on Saturday to take a 1-stroke lead into the remaining spherical. He attained a PGA Tour card last year in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals following winning the 2018 U.S. Newbie at Pebble Beach front, then sweeping very low novice honors at the Masters and U.S. Open.

Kyle Stanley, Sam Ryder and Emiliano Grillo tied for 3rd at 15 beneath. Stanley experienced a 68, and Ryder and Grillo shot 69.

Martin Laird, a shot driving Hovland getting into the working day, shut with a 75 to tie for sixth at 14 beneath with Matthew NeSmith (67) and Ted Potter Jr. (69). Jhonattan Vegas shot 62 to reach 13 less than.