Vile anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed in businesses in South London

Two companies in south-east London were sprayed with anti-Semitic graffiti.

The front of a bank in Blackheath has been vandalized as well as a take-out restaurant in Charlton.

The vandalism against the Barclays bank on Vanbrugh Park would have occurred late Saturday evening (January 25) between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Several stars of David were painted on the shore as well as the letters “WP”, which is often used as an acronym for “white power” or “white pride”.

These were accompanied by a cross in a circle, a simple Celtic cross, which is a symbol used by white supremacists.

Similar graffiti also appeared on Real Caribbean Takeaway on Bramshot Avenue about 500 meters from the shore.

The letters “WP” and the Celtic cross were painted on the take-out dish with a swastika.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a bank in Vanbrugh Park, which took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday January 25.

“We are also aware of similar graffiti on a takeaway on Bramshot Avenue, SE7.

“Investigations are underway and if you have information that may assist the investigation, please call 101 and indicate 340 / 26Jan CAD.”

Have you been affected by racism in the capital? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

