Vin Diesel confirms he will make his debut as a musician with his first album – Up News Info

Going through & # 39; Late appearance with James Corden & # 39 ;, actor of & # 39; Fast and furious & # 39; He mocks that his next album has been approved by his three children who have listened to the songs as they are made.

News Info – Man of action Vin Diesel He aims to conquer the charts by releasing his first album.

“Fast and furious“Star has previously showcased his musical skills as a performer at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017, while also treating fans with a remix of Selena Gomezcooperation i Kygo, “It’s not me”.

Now the 52-year-old Diesel reveals that he has worked quietly in his parallel career to make the charts with a debut album.

Confirm that the project is in progress during a “Late appearance with James Corden“the actor said, ‘I have to be honest with you … my kids love it when I sing and they love it so much, it’s kind of like J.R.R. Tolkien started telling his kids stories about Hobbies and the next thing you know he went to Lord of the Rings. I have a little of that in me! ”

Diesel didn’t release any details about the album’s release, but has already received the seal of approval from his three young sons, who have heard the tunes as they were made.

“I wish I could play all the music for you,” he told the presenter. James Corden. “I’m very lucky to have great original music.”

“Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter strolling home singing these songs that she now hears me playing. She’s the most beautiful thing in the world. To share this, there’s nothing more beautiful than that ”