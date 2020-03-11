Vin Diesel Paul Walker calls the celebration of “the greatest moment in the history of cinema”

Vin Diesel has commented on the scene “Last Ride” with the late Paul Walker furious 7, calling it “the greatest moment in the history of cinema.”

Bloodshot actor starred alongside Walker in the first seven films Fast & Furious franchise until his death in 2013.

In an interview with the NME, Diesel talked about the importance of the last scenes in the franchise Walker furious 7, which sees a retrospective honoring nature Walker.

“I reluctantly returned to shoot,” – said Diesel. “I just felt that the studio asked me to come back for the funeral. I was so broken it. I did not want anyone to use the tragedy as the story plot.

“We could do something so beautiful and so stylish,” – he continued. “This could be the best moment in the history of cinema.” Not only in my career, but also in the history of cinema.

“Men all over the world, well, everything in the world, but people around the world for the first time in history able to cry together.”

Currently, Vin Diesel starred in the film “Superhero”, which sees the actor as a military veteran, back from the dead.

Kevin EG Perry gave the film four stars, saying: “Blood picture – a very silly movie that is redeemed, knowing how stupid he is.”

Bleeding out in theaters March 13th.