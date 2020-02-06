Vin Diesel says ‘Fast and Furious 10’ could be split in two

Fast and Furious 9 hasn’t reached the big screens yet, and Vin Diesel is already proposing to split the tenth episode in two.

F9, the official title, has already been called the second part of the “last trilogy at the end of the saga” – which makes Diesel’s latest comment somewhat confusing for fans.

In an interview from the latest issue of Total Film (via GamesRadar), the star and producer of the Fast Saga spoke about the future of the series.

He left the franchise for the original Fast & Furious film in 2001 and returned in 2009 to revive the series with a stronger focus on family issues after 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift hit theaters in his absence.

The 52-year-old said he started planning Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9.

Vin Diesel (Getty Images)

As he explored the growing Fast universe and had spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, he said, “And for fans it would be nice if Fast 10 parts one and two were to conclude that this world will continue for generations to come , “

The first official teaser trailer for the film went online last week, showing that Dom (Diesel) had apparently retired from his role as a street racer and enjoyed life with his family.

Now we see in the new trailer how Dom repeats his role as he faces another furious fight – this time with his brother, played by former WWE star John Cena.

“I’ve always lived my life a quarter of a mile at a time,” says Dom in the new trailer. “But things are changing.” You can find the full trailer here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E (/ embed)

In addition to Diesel, the cast members return to F9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Cena joins rapper Cardi B and reggaeton singer Ozuna as a newcomer.

Cardi B’s new role in the film was recently announced by Diesel in an Instagram post with the Bodak Yellow Rapper.

In the meantime, it was rumored that Paul Walker’s character could also return to the ninth film in the series six years after the actor’s death.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released on May 22, 2020.