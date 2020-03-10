Vin Diesel’s daughter asked this holiday for Fast & Furious 9 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7eb9a855b7ed5bc0e4355921eff2075611%

% MINIFYHTML7eb9a855b7ed5bc0e4355921eff2075612%

London News Pictures / REX / Shutterstock

The fast and furious fans have Vin Dieseldaughter to thank Cardi B.the camo in F9.

% MINIFYHTML7eb9a855b7ed5bc0e4355921eff2075613%% MINIFYHTML7eb9a855b7ed5bc0e4355921eff2075614%

On Monday, the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed he was his 4-year-old daughter Paulina, whom he called his late and furious late co-star and friend Itinerant PaulThis suggested that the rapper “Bodak Yellow” would be in for the much awaited sequel.

% MINIFYHTML7eb9a855b7ed5bc0e4355921eff2075615%

% MINIFYHTML7eb9a855b7ed5bc0e4355921eff2075616%

“My daughter wanted a cast to happen, so Cardi B is in it,” Vin told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. “I said, ‘This is a great idea & # 39; while you’re listening to’ I like … & # 39; ‘

After sharing the idea with the writers, Jim asked if there were other celebrities on the A-list who asked Vin to be in the next film, to which he replied, “Pretty weird, 20 years ago, no you would have thought that, but now we have Oscar winners everybody wants to be a part of the movie. It’s weird. “

For the final installment, Vin indicated that he was pleased to work with new distribution partners. John Cena Y Helen Mirren, as much as a fast and furious veteran Charlize Theron. But he assured the host of the night that there were still surprises thrown.

“I can give a lot if I do, yes, because there are some secrets to keep in the vest for the public because I belong to them,” he joked.

Still about his daughter’s crazy requests, the Blood Star remembered the star-studded birthday wish she had for her 4th birthday party. “Last year, she wanted to Post Malone Y Swae lee to act, “Vin said.” I don’t know what he’s going to ask this year. But she, when I said who wants to come to your party: ‘Oh, I don’t know. My friends like uncle Ludacris. & # 39; This is all “.

“But the good thing about this is your daughter, swing, 4, and my daughter, were first friends together, so it’s a beautiful thing, “he continued.” So when you see them playing together, it’s like, & # 39; Aw & # 39; “.

See what other stars appear on F9 when I hit theaters on May 22.

watch ME! tidings mornings Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.