Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall, ‘Resting Provide’

exclusive

L.A. Dodger broadcast information Vin Scully was hospitalized after falling into her home on Tuesday, TMZ Sports learned.

BUT, DON’T MAKE – DON’T HE’S GOOD OKAY !!

The 92-year-old told us that Scully had been dropped off Tuesday afternoon at her home and that medical responders had taken her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Dodger spokesperson told us that he was expected to be released from the hospital soon and that he was now resting happily and in good spirits.

In fact, Scully released a statement saying, “I’ve never done the first slide, I didn’t like it.”

HA!

Scully is an icon – he has known Dodger games for 67 seasons, beginning in 1950 when the club was still in Brooklyn!

He was named some of the most memorable moments in MLB history – including:

– Hank AaronTH-715 run home (the escaped Babe Ruthrecords)

“What a wonderful opportunity for baseball. What a wonderful opportunity for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a wonderful opportunity for the country and the world.”

“A black man has gained some strong ground in the South of the South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. Not just every member of the Badoe, but his father and mother. “

– Bill Bucknerthe error of the ’86 World Series

“Two outs, three and two to Mookie Wilson. Little roller first. Back in the bag. It’s coming through Buckner! Knight’s here, and the Mets are going to win it.”

– Kirk GibsonProposed home-run home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

“High fly ball to right field … he … isssss … NO !!!”

In addition to baseball, Scully also called events for the NFL and PGA Tour.

she given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and also a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.