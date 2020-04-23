Vin Scully was 92 years old at the hospital when he fell home

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 02:16 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 02:16 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling in a Los Angeles area home.

The team said the 92-year-old victim fell Tuesday and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Scully is fully rested and is expected to be released soon.

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career that he called the Dodgers game 67. It began in 1950 when the team was in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the 2016 Presidential Medal.

