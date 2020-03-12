Vince Carter’s 22-Yr NBA Occupation May perhaps Conclusion by Coronavirus

Vince Carter seems to be on versus the Washington Wizards.

Will Newton/Getty

With 13 seconds remaining in the Atlanta Hawks’ 136-131 defeat to the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, Vince Carter nailed a 3-pointer.

Thanks to the NBA’s selection to suspend the time immediately after that video game concluded following Jazz heart Rudy Gobert screening constructive for coronavirus, that very long-variety bomb may well have been the previous bucket of Carter’s occupation.

With the NBA year suspended until finally further more see, Vince Carter checks in and drills a a few in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLW1t7uIjW

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Carter, 43, is in the midst of his second marketing campaign with the Atlanta Hawks and has also played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

An eight-time All-Star, Carter commenced his profession in 1999 and is in his 22nd period in the NBA. He’s a single of just 5 players to choose the ground in 1,500 or far more NBA games. He’s also the only player in NBA history to seem in a sport in four unique many years

“If it finished these days, at the very least I scored my previous basket. It will be a weird but amazing memory,” Carter reported after the sport. “It’s awesome. Basketball’s been good to me. I have relished just about every and each and every instant of it, the fantastic and the negative. If this is it, it’s all fantastic.”

Next the video game, Carter also despatched out a tweet.

This sort of a unusual night time but I am actually thankful for every single and each individual person for the duration of this 22yr journey.

If this is really it, I thank absolutely everyone for your appreciate and support for all these many years.

B E Z✌🏽

— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020

A foreseeable future Corridor of Famer, Carter has averaged 16.7 factors, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per activity about his vocation.

