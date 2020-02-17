[vince-neil-shares-picture-of-his-‘beautiful-love’-for-valentine’s-day]

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil shared a image of him with his longtime girlfriend, superstar makeup artist and natural beauty educator Rain Hannah, for Valentine’s Working day. He wrote in an accompanying caption: “Satisfied Valentine’s to my lovely adore @rainhannah”

Back in 2015, Vince and Rain, who is 20 yrs young than him, took portion in the ABC reality series “Superstar Wife Swap”. Also generating an appearance on the software was Gunnar Nelson, fifty percent of the ’90s rock band NELSON, which he shaped with his twin brother, Matthew. “Movie star Wife Swap” was a spin-off of the 2004 to 2010 model that experienced non-stars.

Neil, alongside with the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE, is making ready to strike the road this summertime as part of “The Stadium Tour” with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE‘s 1st stay dates considering the fact that wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back again in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of highway dates in 2017 — but the forthcoming jaunt marks the initially time all 4 acts have hit the highway together for an prolonged tour.

This earlier December, Vince advised “Extra” that “there is a lot of sacrifice” included in having prepared for a tour of this magnitude. “You have to do everything that you have to do — mainly because from managing about clubs to operating all-around theaters to working all over arenas to running all over stadiums, there is a whole massive big difference,” he claimed. “You’ve got gotta be all set for it.”

Previously in the month, Neil built headlines when a video concept he recorded for a superfan went viral.



