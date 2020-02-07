Vince Neil’s slurring cameo video goes viral

A video message from MOTLEY CRUE Singer Vince Neil a super fan has gone viral.

Neil was recently asked to send a birthday message to miniatureAllows users to hire celebrities to record short, personalized video messages on virtually any topic. Ultimately, what he recorded was a 25-second video in which he completely played through his instructed lines, including quoting “Dr feel good” and other MOTLEY CRUE Classic.

The clip in question was uploaded to Youtube from a user called “Skunk’d Life, “who wrote in the attached description:” We hired Vince Neil of MOTLEY CRUE via a website called (www.cameo.com) to wish my younger brother a happy 40th birthday. I have my brother in that CRÜE when we were little and still today CRÜE and esp Vince is his role model.

“You are given 250 characters that you want the celebrity to say. And that’s what we intended Vince say:

Happy Birthday Derek of Christian, Mummy, Tanya. Ethan and Blake, Shout at the devil to start this new decade and take the opportunity to boost your automatic search and sales !! Listen to the Dr. and look forward to the big 4-0 in 2020. ‘

“This video came from him instead. We find it honest and hysterical Vince when you see or read this. We still love you !!! See you in the 10th row in Miami this summer !!! “

The following video can also be seen on the Cameo website.

miniature There are reports that there are more than 20,000 celebrities – from musicians and actors to drag queens and from YouTubers to Olympic gold medalists – who offer video messages for a fee of $ 1 to $ 2,500 that mention someone else by name , Happy birthday messages are as common as baby announcements, but some celebrities have also recorded messages for them miniature Users who want to quit their job or request a possible prom date. The price of a video is determined by the celebrity.

Neil charged for $ 400 each miniature Videos.

Neil, along with the rest of MOTLEY CRUE, is preparing to be part of “The Stadium Tour” With DEF LEPPARD. POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACK HEARTS, The hike begins on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and is marked CRÜEThe first live dates since the 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a series of road dates in 2017 – but the upcoming trip marks the first time that all four acts have taken to the streets together for an extended tour.

Last December Vince told “Extra” That “there are a lot of victims” when you prepare for a tour of this size. “You have to do everything you have to do – there is a big difference from running in clubs to theaters and arenas to stadiums,” he said. “You have to be prepared for it. ”



