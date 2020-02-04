Vincent Feigenbutz is ready to challenge all world titles in Caleb Plant

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) hosted a press conference in his hometown Karlsruhe before flying to Nashville, Tennessee, where he will challenge Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) for the IBF Super Middleweight World title at the Bridgestone Arena on February 15th.

Feigenbutz, who is known as the “knockout king” due to his 85% knockout ratio, has developed a binding position at the IBF after ten consecutive wins, nine of which were in the distance.

The 24-year-old German previously won the WBA super middleweight title after Mauricio Reynoso was stopped in the third round at Gerry Weber Stadium in 2015. Feigenbutz successfully defended the title with a unanimous win over Giovanni De Carolis before losing a rematch the following year.

Feigenbutz, who wants to be the first German boxer to win a world title in America in the footsteps of the legendary Max Schmeling, informed the assembled media that Caleb Plant can expect a hard night on February 15th.

“I am pleased that we are now so close to the fight,” said Feigenbutz. “I feel fantastic and very well prepared. Caleb Plant is a tough opponent but I won’t give him anything.

“I will give everything and fight until the last second! I would like to thank my entire team and team Sauerland for making this dream come true! “

At the press conference, the Mayor of Karlsruhe, Dr. Martin Lenz, who expressed Feigenbutz’s pride and support.

“It is a great honor for the city of Karlsruhe that Vincent will represent us in the United States,” said Lenz. “Despite this fight, we are very proud of him! We would also like to thank his promoter team Sauerland and managing director Rainer Gottwald for bringing the city of Karlsruhe to this big stage.

“It is remarkable that we are producing such great boxers with Regina Halmich, Sven Ottke and now Vincent Feigenbutz. The city of Karlsruhe is keeping its fingers crossed for Vince! “

Feigenbutz promoter Nisse Sauerland is confident that Germany will have a new world champion on February 15th.

“We are very happy that this fight will take place and we reward Vince’s hard work with the chance to become two-time world champion,” said Sauerland. “This is a great opportunity for Vincent and also for German boxing. Don’t miss Vincent making history on February 15th.”

The World Cup title fight takes place in the Bridgestone Arena with 20,000 seats. All of the action will soon be broadcast live on Fox in the United States and other territories.