Vincent Kompany asks: “Is anyone surprised?” as a former club router Premier League opponents

Vincent Kompany was not at all shocked by his former Team Man City, which won 6-1 against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions raged in Villa Park when Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick and Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus also got on the scorer list.

It was an overwhelming win that pushed City into second place and kept them 14 points behind leaders Liverpool. This has once again proven how good the Etihad Club can be if it plays 100 percent.

Aguero and his teammates from Man City had fun in Villa Park

Praise was in effect for City on Sunday night, but one man who was remarkably reluctant despite the 6-1 win was Kompany, the former captain and club legend.

In conversation with Jim White from talkSPORT, Kompany was asked about the stunning victory.

“Is anyone surprised?” He replied. “It is a great team and a great club.

“Liverpool’s power is what it is this season, but City can build at the same time, and keeping that level high could bring other benefits – hopefully in the Champions League.”

Kompany left Etihad last summer after a remarkably successful time with City to return to his first club, Anderlecht, as their player coach.

It was a challenge for the 33-year-old with Anderlecht in the bottom half of the table and winning only six of the 21 games this season, but he has no doubt that success will come soon enough.

Kompany added: “I knew exactly (it would be a challenge), so no surprises.

“Everything I’ve achieved in my career has come after a tough, tough fight. I know if you follow the process and set a realistic goal and make sure that people get involved in what you want to achieve, you will get there. “

