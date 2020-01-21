Vincent Kompany furiously confronts the Anderlecht fans when they beat the Liverpool flop Simon Mignolet with a flare

Vincent Kompany scolded his own fans for firing a torch that exploded next to former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The Belgian scorer, who is now playing for Brugge FC, was visibly upset and flinched when the pyrotechnic device exploded in his 6-yard box as he prepared to score in front of Anderlecht supporters.

@RoyalBelgianFA (Twitter)

Vincent Kompany berated the Anderlecht fans for throwing a flare

@RoyalBelgianFA (Twitter)

The device exploded next to the former Liverpool goalkeeper and he was preparing for a goal kick

You saw Mignolet, who covered his eyes, and immediately cleared the 18-yard box.

But Kompany was less than impressed with the home fans and ran to defend Mignolet.

Kompany comforted the former Liverpool goalkeeper and looked for a solution. He even asked the Anderlecht fans to support his compatriot.

Anderlecht lost the game 1-2 at home, despite taking the lead through Antoine Colassin.

Respect between two former Premier League champions 🤝

Vincent Kompany scolds the fans of Anderlecht after throwing a bang on Simon Mignolet 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/LzmDkhOHvF

– Goal (@Target) January 20, 2020

@RoyalBelgianFA (Twitter)

The 33-year-old comforted Mignolet and asked the home fans to support him

Hans Vanaken secured a duel with a winner ten minutes before the end.

Kompany left Manchester City to become a coach at Anderlecht, but gave up coaching after the worst start to a season in 21 years.

The 33-year-old team, historically the most successful team in the competition, currently occupies ninth place in the table.