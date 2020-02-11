Vincent Lowerre – KWWL

I studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a major in communications media and a double minor in business and journalism. My roots go back to the Midwest, I was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and moved to the Pittsburgh area when I was in elementary school.

I have had experience at KWWL since I was in middle school. Through a job shadow opportunity, I shadowed my uncle and former on-air talent, Joe Surma, who reported on Friday Night Heroes. From then on, I knew that I wanted to pursue a storytelling career and deliver news to a community that was accurate and meaningful.

My trip ended when I officially joined the KWWL team as an intern in May 2018 and worked full-time in September of the same year. I am known in the newsroom as a hybrid because I have extensive knowledge in the areas of production, photography, sports and reporting.

Some fun facts about me: My mother’s entire family is from Iowa, and many still call Hawkeye State their home. I am also a big fan of Hawkeye, Panther and Cylcone. Since my father is from New York, I’m a fan of New York Yankee and Giants.

I love trying new things and experiencing new adventures, whether it’s places, books, films or TV shows. All recommendations are very much appreciated!

I am very grateful to have been able to call East Iowa at home and I look forward to telling YOUR story!