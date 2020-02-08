Vindman Ouster of Trump Tweet | Memo of talking points

President Trump weighed in on ousting Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council in a Saturday morning tweet, appearing to bolster White House references to “retribution” after the Senate acquitted of the two charges of impeachment against him.

After its acquittal by the Senate on Wednesday, the White House issued a statement asking, “Will there not be retaliation?”

Trump said on Friday that he was “not happy” with Vindman when asked to respond to reports that he was leaving. Later Friday, Vindman’s attorney David Pressman said in a statement that his client “had been escorted out of the White House where he conscientiously served his country and its president.”

“Do you think I’m supposed to be happy with him?” I’m not, “said Trump on Friday. “They will make this decision. You will hear.”

Trump’s Saturday morning tweet went deeper, claiming he didn’t know Vindman and that he had reported “the contents of my” perfect “calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky” incorrectly “.

… Received a horrible report from his supervisor, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgment, respecting the chain of command, and information leaks. In other words, “OUT”.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Although Trump’s tweet on Saturday morning was the first to directly mention the ouster of Vindman, in the hours following the announcement of the ouster of Vindman on Friday, the president retweeted the version of his son Donald Trump. Jr.

On the positive side, he could perhaps still hold the post of Minister of Defense in Ukraine which has been proposed to him on several occasions. https://t.co/xcFxaziD8r

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 7, 2020

The U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, also became the second witnesses to lose his job on Friday. The ousts of Sondland and Vindman followed reports that Trump was seeking to purge administration officials who testified during the investigation into the removal of the House in his campaign to pressure Ukraine.

Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, the main lawyer for the NSC who did not testify during the impeachment investigation, was also removed from office, according to Politico and The New York Times.