Vindman, witness to the impeachment sentence, was removed from the White House job

February 7 (UPI) – Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, an adviser to the National Security Council and a key witness in the House hearings, was fired from his job at the White House, his lawyer said on Friday.

Attorney David Pressman said Vindman was escorted out of the White House on Friday, months before his scheduled departure and two days after President Donald Trump’s acquittal for two impeachment cases.

“LTC Vindman was asked to go to clarify the truth,” Pressman said in a statement. “His honor, his commitment to justice frightened the powerful. There is no question why an American ended this man’s job and why there is now one less soldier in the White House in this country.”

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, called the move “shameful of course. But this is also what we should now expect from an accused president whose party has decided to be above the law and not to be accountable to anyone . ”

The Ukraine expert and Purple Heart winner testified during the House hearings in November that he had raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky within a few hours.

The request was the focus of impeachment proceedings against Trump, which alleged that he had provided almost $ 400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to persuade Zelensky to announce investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. former board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

“It was inappropriate for the President to call for an investigation against a political opponent, particularly a foreign power, which is at best doubtful that it could be an impartial investigation and would have a significant impact if it became public . ” “Said Vindman in his testimony.

His role in the NSC was expected to last until July, but that seemed to be in doubt earlier on Friday when Trump was asked about the future of the Iraq war veteran and replied that he was “not happy” with him.

Pressman said Vindman’s twin brother, Jewgeni, an NSC lawyer, had also been removed from his post and left the property on foot next to his brother.