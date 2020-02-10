Vindman’s former supervisor slams Graham | Memo of talking points

Former supervisor of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Brig. General Peter Zwack targeted Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after the senator defended President Trump’s brutal ouster from Vindman.

Graham said in an interview with “Face the Nation” on Sunday at CBS that the reassignment of Vindman was “justified” because he did not think “that he could be effective at the NSC”. Vindman was previously the director of the National Security Council for European Affairs.

In Sunday’s interview, Graham then seemed to suggest that Vindman was part of the deep state plotting against Trump.

When asked to respond to Graham’s comments in an interview with CNN on Monday, Zwack mocked Trump’s ally, saying “I guess that makes me a card holder member of the ‘Deep state’. Zwack said he had lost all respect for Graham.

“It’s ridiculous, okay?” … Senator Graham, I have always had great respect for you, ”said Zwack. “I met you when you were in Afghanistan in 2008, when you arrived with Senator McCain and Joe Lieberman as part of the three amigos. We thought you were rock stars. Where are you now, sir?

Earlier in the interview, Zwack said that Vindman was “injured and insulted” and “unsure of his future” after being ousted.

Zwack then appeared to target Trump’s tweet on Saturday who denounced Vindman for “incorrectly” reporting the “contents of my” perfect “calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think that the elderly at a very, very high level shouldn’t get rid of it this way publicly by making a statement or firing a tweet by degrading their personality,” said Zwack. “And the other thing that really shocks me is that so many other people have crowded together without even knowing it.”

When asked if he would classify Vindman’s ouster as “witness retaliation,” Zwack replied that it was “punitive” and “did not need to be done that way.”

“He could have been allowed to say at least goodbye to his peers,” said Zwack. “He was not allowed … It was just insulting and offensive and wrong.”

Watch Zwack’s remarks below:

Former Vindman supervisor defends him after firing pic.twitter.com/0KmxMxOpKe

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 10, 2020