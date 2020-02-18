[VINNY APPICE, GILBY CLARKE, STEVE LUKATHER, MARC BONILLA, Many others To Perform At ‘Change AB5’ Event]

Final Jam Evening, the extensive-jogging group-oriented tunes demonstrate in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, and Unbiased Songs Experts United current “Adjust AB5”, a night of new music and unity to raise recognition bordering the damaging effects of California’s new AB5 regulation on California’s songs industry experts.

The party will be Tuesday, February 18 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Doorways open at 8 p.m., and, preserving with Final Jam Night coverage, entry is totally free of charge to any person around 21 several years of age.

Confirmed artists:

Steve Lukather (TOTO)

Marc Bonilla

Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, Last IN LINE)

Gilby Clarke (GUNS N’ ROSES)

Teddy “Zig Zag” Andreadis (GUNS N’ ROSES, Billy Bob Thornton)

Brent Woods (SEBASTIAN BACH, TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COAT TAIL RIDERS)

Chuck Wright (Peaceful RIOT)

Norwood Fisher (FISHBONE)

Scott Page

Roberta Freeman

Jorgan Carlson (GOV’T MULE)

Joe Travers (THE ZAPPA BAND, Joe Satriani)

Will Champlin (“The Voice”)

Katisse Buckingham (THE YELLOWJACKETS)

Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB)

Walter Ino (EAGLES OF Loss of life Metal)

Matt Starr (Ace Frehley)

Ira Black (Dark SKY CHOIR)

Jon Levin (DOKKEN)

Jennifer Oberle (VERTICAL HORIZON)

Steve Weingart (Chaka Khan)

Fred Aching (POWERFLO)

Phil Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, Past IN LINE)

Johnny Griparic

Rev Jones (Gasoline)

Toshi Yanagi

Singers from Valley Opera and Performing Arts Los Angeles Opera

Orchestral strings from Academy Awards and other ceremonies

Speakers involve Ari Herstand from Unbiased Songs Professionals United, and other folks impacted by the current law.

The Assembly bill went into influence January one, earning it more difficult to label workers as independent contractors. The intention of the invoice is to make sure companies aren’t utilizing freelancers to conserve income by skirting labor laws that guarantee protections these types of as paid unwell days, wellbeing treatment positive aspects, extra time spend and the potential to unionize.

Even though it was originally focused at businesses like Uber and Lyft, AB5 has price freelance writers, musicians and some others employment, price them essential earnings, manufactured it more durable for them to discover get the job done and, in many instances, jeopardized their livelihood.