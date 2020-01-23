Vintage Polly Pocket Sets sell for thousands of dollars

Did you hide some old polly pockets in a box in your garage? You have cash!

If your bank account looks a little tight, you can make serious profits by holding some of your ~ vintage ~ Polly Pockets.

Much like the Beanie Kids, which are sold today for hundreds or thousands of dollars, collectors are interested in getting their hands on your Polly Pocket sets from the 80s and 90s.

The really old sets that were released between 1989 and 1998 are the most valuable. So if you’ve managed to keep a 1989 model in good condition, you can casually earn $ 3,000.

Yes, people rightly pay THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS for Polly Pocket Sets.

It’s all about nostalgia, baby.

Obviously you can’t just throw your Polly Pocket 2003 out of your clothes on eBay with bite marks and expect to do banking.

Similar to the Beanie Kids madness, they have to be as good as new or in extremely good condition to be worth anything. So you have to hope that your parents really hated you and bought you Polly pocket sets, but you must never take them out of the box.

According to 7NachrichtenThe big money comes mainly from a few rare sets.

If you have the Polly Pocket Bluebird 1992 Partytime Stampers set, you can get nearly $ 5,000 in unopened and new condition.

Other valuable sets include the “Ultra Rare” vintage jewel case from 1996, which is currently sold for around $ 2,500, and the Princess Polly Travel Clock from 1993, which you can beat for $ 1,800 if the clock still works.

If you were smart about it, you could make a serious bank by buying and selling these types of items at the right time.

I personally would like to know who plays 2.5 km for a fucking Polly Pocket. If you are, please email me as I have some serious questions.

If you need me, I’ll furiously tear my storage shed apart to make money quickly.

