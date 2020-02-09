Vinyl industry at risk after wildfire at California factory

A fire at a California factory has created a potentially huge problem for the vinyl industry in the world, with concerns that some record factories may have to temporarily shut down or cut production.

According to reports in Pitchfork, Apollo Masters, which supplies a special coating for the production of master discs, burned to the ground in a “devastating” fire this week.

It was one of only two companies in the world to supply this paint. The other in Japan reportedly struggled to keep up with demand before the California plant was destroyed.

Apollo was also the main supplier of buttons used in vinyl pressing. The fire means that everyone who records with varnishes is now faced with a shortage.

Toronto-based Duplication contacted Twitter to explain the scope of the problem. “Disaster for the vinyl printing industry,” they wrote.

“Apollo masters burned down. There will be a lack of paint and the factories may have to stop or reduce operations for a while. “

In a statement posted on their website, Apollo Masters thanked loyal customers for their support and admitted that their future is currently “uncertain”.

A representative from Duplication told Pitchfork that the global vinyl industry is “resilient” and “talented professionals are joining forces to find a way out of this current problem.”

