Viola Davis as Michelle Obama: Showtime orders the ‘First Ladies’ series

Viola Davis goes to the White House.

The Oscar, Emmy and Tony winning actress, 54, will play the lead role as former first lady Michelle Obama in “First Ladies” from Showtime, an anthology drama that focuses on the personal and political life of presidential women throughout history . The first season will focus on Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The cast of a critically acclaimed actress such as Davis, who rounds out ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” this spring and is an executive producer of the new project, will certainly raise his profile. The air date and the casting for the other roles were not disclosed.

Scripts for the series were ordered in August.

The show description says: “In the east wing of the White House, many of the most influential and world-changing decisions in history have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series pulls the curtain away for personal and political life of our most enigmatic heroes. “

Aaron Cooley, author of “Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court” and “The Guns of Ridgewood,” also serve as executive producer and writer.