Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama as first ladies

Variety reports that Emmy, Oscar and two-time Tony Award winner Viola Davis will star Michelle Obama in the new one-hour drama First First. The first season will be devoted to the first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. It will take place in the East Wing and detail some of the most notable and impactful decisions that have been made by the first ladies throughout history. The show has been serialized by Showtime and is a co-production between Showtime and Lionsgate TV.

Davis ends a six-year stint in Analiese Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, which is scheduled to end in May. It’s a hell of a follow-up role, one she’ll definitely kill. In addition to playing in the series, Davis helps produce it with Julius Tennon under their JuVee Productions banner. On Wednesday, she tweeted the news.

There is no word yet on a release date for the series. Davis recently starred in Troop Zero for Amazon Prime and is expected to return as Amanda Waller in the sequel / reboot of Suicide Squad next year, The Suicide Squad.

