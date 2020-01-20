Violence in Iraq escalates, US officials call for protection

January 20 (UPI) – Overnight violence escalated in Baghdad on Sunday and early Monday as protests against the government continued. A United Nations official called for an end to the violence.

Doctors said that two demonstrators were killed by live ammunition while another person died after being hit in the neck by a tear gas canister. The Iraqi government had not confirmed the death.

Up to 50 were injured on the 16th weekend of the protests. Protesters are pushing for reforms, including a quick poll, the appointment of an independent prime minister, and the fight against corruption.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations Secretary-General’s special representative in Iraq, expressed concern about human rights violations in dealing with the demonstrators and urged the government to do more.

“In the past few months, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis from all walks of life have taken to the streets to express their hope for better times, free from corruption, partisan interests and foreign interference,” said Hennis-Plasschaert in a statement on Twitter.

“The murder and violation of peaceful demonstrators, coupled with years of undelivered promises, has created a major crisis of confidence,” she added.

She said the recent escalation in tensions in the region has drawn attention to Iraq’s failure to meet its domestic agenda. It warned of geopolitical developments that should not prevent the government from addressing the issues raised by the demonstrators.

Iraq has been involved in skirmishes between the United States and Iran, starting with the storming of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, followed by the drone attack in Iraqi general Qassem Soleimani. Iran retaliated and fired rockets into an airbase where US soldiers were stationed.

“All steps taken so far to address people’s concerns will remain hollow if they are not completed,” wrote Hennis-Plasschaert. “Internal unity, cohesion and determination are urgently needed to build resilience against narrow partisan interests, foreign interference and / or criminal elements that seek to actively hinder Iraqi stability.”