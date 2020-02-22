[Violence in the DRC: Beni victims say attackers wore military services uniforms | DR Congo Information]

Victims of the new assaults by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed team in the eastern Beni region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have told Aljazeera that their attackers had been frequently dressed in Congolese armed forces fatigue and indiscriminately killed.

Virtually a thousand persons have been killed considering the fact that Oct.

The ADF formed in western Uganda in the 1990s, but immediately after becoming defeated by the Ugandan government, the group crossed the border into the DRC, wherever they remained for virtually 20 several years.

Catherine Soi from Al Jazeera reports from Beni.