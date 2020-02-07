Violent attacks on migrants have been reported in Mexican politics for a year

The Trump administration calls the Migrant Protection Protocols a success

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 6:21 PM EST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 8:00 PM EST

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Trump administration calls the asylum policy “staying in Mexico” a success, but the program’s problems include attacks – sometimes fatal – on people waiting in Mexico.

The Trump administration’s protocols to protect migrants, commonly known as “stay in Mexico”, were introduced a year ago.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) calls it “an evil, terrible program” that rejects refugees.

“We will throw you back to Mexico, where you are in these very dangerous border communities,” he said.

According to Human Rights First, more than 800 asylum seekers in Mexico have been violently attacked. Many other crimes are unlikely to be reported.

“We have seen an enormous number of assaults, rapes, kidnappings and extortions,” said Merkley.

The program has been expanded from Central America to Cuba and Brazil.

Critics say they are unreachable after returning to Mexico because they have no address or phone number. Deputy director of the DHS, Ken Cuccinelli, defends the program and says that it is not really necessary to get it under control.

“They always have a trial date, they always have a set time when they are likely to return across the border,” he said.

Around 58,000 migrants have been sent back to Mexico, and so far they remain in Mexico. According to Cuccinelli, courts find that only a small percentage of these people have a valid application for asylum.

“It worked very well to implement the policies of the United States government and openly help us implement that country’s immigration laws,” said Cuccinelli.

The House Democrats have promised to investigate the Remain in Mexico program.

