Violent Soho returns in April with a new album “Everything is A-OK”

Brisbane rockers Violent Soho have announced the title and release date of their prospective fifth studio album.

The upcoming album is titled “Everything is A-OK”, after the single “A-OK” from 2019. The title of the album was by Melbourne’s Oh! Jean Records, who gave a little insight into an exclusive blue vinyl colorway of the upcoming LP on Instagram. According to the Wall of Sound, posters with the album’s artwork and release date were also displayed in record stores selling tickets for the band’s recently announced East Coast tour.

Check out Oh! Contributed by Jean Records.

“Everything is A-OK” is the long-awaited sequel to the ARIA chart winner LP “WACO” from 2016. It was produced by Greg Wales at Grave Studios. The album is due to be released on April 3 through Violent Soho’s longstanding label I Oh You.

The three-day tour begins at The Tote Hotel in Melbourne on February 13, before heading to The Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney and The Zoo in Brisbane in the following days. Loser will support the band in Melbourne while The Buoys will open for them in Sydney. Sweater Curse and Semantics will join Violent Soho in Brisbane.

Violent Soho recently won “Vacation Forever” [69th place] on the “Hottest 100” list of Triple J [2019]. At the top of the annual charts was Billie Eilish’s worldwide hit “Bad Guy” with “Rushing Back” [Flume with Vera Blue] and Mallrats “Charlie” in places two and three.

Last December, Violent Soho released a video for the song “Vacation Forever”, which was released in November together with “A-OK”.