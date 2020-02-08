Violent Soho will be playing a number of gigs on the east coast next week

Violent Soho will play a number of shows on the east coast next week.

As The Music reports, mysterious posters with the band appeared in the cities and announced appearances in Melbourne, Sydney and in their hometown Brisbane.

The three-day show begins on February 13th at The Tote Hotel in Melbourne with the support of Loser. A show follows on February 14 at The Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney and the day after at Brisbane’s The Zoo. Sweater Curse and Semantics will open their Brissie gig while The Buoys will join them in Sydney.

Yes. We support @violentsoho !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eR43Qgy7Ga

– LOSER (@loserbandaus) February 7, 2020

Tickets to the shows cost $ 15 each. They will be available for sale next Tuesday (February 11th) and are only available at Oh! Jean Records (Melbourne), Red Eye Records (Sydney) and Rocking Horse Records (Brisbane).

In December Violent Soho released a music video for her latest single “Vacation Forever”. Directed by Michael Ridley, the clip compiles the film material of the band, which plays in front of a large audience and leans back on the tour bus. The Brisbane rockers are expected to discontinue the follow-up to WACO 2016 a little later this year.

Elsewhere, Violent Soho announced yesterday (February 6) that the band raised over $ 9,000 to fight bush fires through its merch site in January. “Our merch store was literally freed of everything we sold during our Bushfire appeal last month!” The band wrote on Instagram.

“Together, we raised $ 9,468.27 for Neil Morris’ First Nations Community Fire Relief Fund. We are simply overwhelmed and would like to thank all legends for their generous contribution.”