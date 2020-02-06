Violette Anderson: First black woman to practice before the US Supreme Court

On January 29, 1926, lawyer Violette Neatley Anderson was admitted to the United States Supreme Court as the first African American lawyer.

She was also the first African American woman to be appointed deputy prosecutor in Chicago.

Anderson worked for 15 years as a court reporter from 1905 to 1920. When she worked as a reporter, she soon became interested in law and decided to take law classes.

At the time, she was the only woman in her class and the first woman in Illinois to graduate from Chigaco Law School and her LL.B. in 1920.

Anderson was born on July 16, 1882 in London, England, to Richard and Marie Neatley, and moved to Chicago, Illinois with her family at a young age. She graduated from Chicago High School in 1899 and attended the Chicago Athenaeum and the Chicago Seminar of Sciences.

After graduating from law school, she graduated from private law practice and was the first black woman to practice law in the Eastern Division of the United States District Court.

Photo credit: wikiwand.com

Anderson was one of the first women of a race in the state of Illinois to operate under private law. Her success in defending a woman accused of murdering her husband in the courtroom resulted in her being appointed deputy prosecutor in Chicago. She was both the first African American and the first woman to be appointed to this post.

She served as the first city prosecutor in

Chicago from 1922 to 1923 and after five years of practicing before high

Anderson was admitted to the Illinois Supreme Court

The United States. She became the first black woman to achieve this stature.

Anderson was great at what she does; She was a pioneer who paved the way for many women who came after her. It has been reported to be very active in the US Congress to pass the Bankhead Jones Act, which gave equity traders and tenants low-interest loans for small farm purchases.

Fortunately, the bill to bring poor farmers from farm workers to farm owners was legally signed in 1937 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Anderson was a member of the Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs and the Chicago Council of Social Agencies. She was also the first vice president of the Cook County Bar Association and the eighth Grand Basileus (president) of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

She was secretary to the Idlewild Lot Owners Association

Board member of the Chicago Council of Social Agencies, and was a

Member of the League of Women Voters.

On December 24, 1937, Anderson died at her home in Chicago. She has rented her property at the All-Black Resort in Idlewild, Michigan, to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, who continues to honor her legacy with “Violette Anderson Day” in April each year.