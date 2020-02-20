[Vipers coach looks ahead to matchup with undefeated Roughnecks]

Nellie McDonald
by: Gabrielle Shirley

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers, who lost the first two games of their season, will host the undefeated Houston Roughnecks in their home opener on Saturday.

So what does Vipers head coach Marc Trestman think about the next opponent?

“They’re feeling great about themselves as they should,” said Trestman.
“They’ve got a great coaching staff. Their quarterback is playing at a high level.
What goes understated is their defense is very good. They lead the league in
sacks. They’ve hit the quarterback 50 times so we’ve got our work cut out. They
play fast. They are a hard playing, chasing team just like our defense so it
should be an exciting game from the defensive side certainly.”

He responded to a question specifically asking him how that aggressive defense will alter his game plan for the Vipers offense. Will the offense try to move the ball faster to avoid the rush?

“We’re working to do that,” said Trestman. “They played 92 plays on defense last week and that is a lot of plays on a short week but they are an excellent defense at all three levels. They play great upfront. They’ve got multiple fronts they’ve played over the last two weeks. Their backers can run. Their defensive backs can hit and it is a great challenge for us to move the ball and we will have to do it at home with our fans behind us.”

