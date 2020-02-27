vipers-qb-quinton-flowers-lacking-from-crew-thanks-to-‘personal-reasons’

PLANT City, Fla. (WLFA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers practiced less than a cloudy sky in Plant Town on Wednesday. I really should have predicted the ominous temperature would end result in a collection of interviews stuffed with thoughts the staff did not thoroughly reply.

“There is a tiny little bit of a excitement on Q,” head mentor Marc Trestman mentioned. “Q has still left for personalized explanations and I seem ahead to him coming back as quickly as possible. We wish him well in phrases of what he has to get achieved but, as I informed the crew these days, we want him back as shortly as we can get him back but we are likely to depart that up to him.”

Vipers quarterback – and former star quarterback at the University of South Florida – Quinton Flowers did not follow with the team on Wednesday.

“It is working day-to-day with Q,” claimed Trestman, “and we are heading to regard that right here and we will be in contact with him and hope that he will be back again before long.”

Trestman responded to a direct problem asking if Bouquets is absent because of

to a disagreement associated to the staff.

“I am going to stand by what I mentioned and regard Q and the individual that he is and the teammate that he is. I am going to leave it at that,” explained Trestman.

He was also questioned if he is preparing for the up coming recreation as if Bouquets will not be there.

“I am not likely to say that. I am going to say it is working day-to-day and I hope he resolves difficulties that will allow him to come again.”

“We want Quinton here,” said Aaron Murray, who commenced the 1st match of the season underneath center for the Tampa Bay Vipers.

“Football is simple,” stated Murray. “You get the very best players out there and you get the ball in their hand a single way or yet another and see what they can do so we certainly pass up Q in the locker place, in the meetings, out there on the discipline. I do not know what the upcoming is going to maintain. We will determine it out and see what he decides to do but, undoubtedly, everybody here, if he decides to appear again tomorrow, currently, future week, I feel all arms will be open up and enthusiastic to have him back on this soccer workforce.”

