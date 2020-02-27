vipers-qb-taylor-cornelius-envisioned-to-commence-on-sunday

PLANT Metropolis, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers have bounced from quarterback to quarterback in the to start with three game titles of the period.

Aaron Murray, who commenced the 1st match against the New York Guardians damage his foot in that video game and took the bulk of the snaps but Quinton Flowers observed the field much too.

Murray skipped the subsequent two weeks of observe rehabbing that foot but on Wednesday, Murray returned to the subject in total pads.

Marc Trestman, the head coach of the Vipers, mentioned, “Aaron is performing this week and he will occur into [the game] as the backup.”

Trestman confirmed Taylor Cornelius, who begun the previous two game titles, will commence the game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Cornelius also shared the discipline with Bouquets in these game titles.

“Taylor received the reps with the initial unit right now,” Trestman mentioned adhering to exercise on Wednesday. “[Murray] did just take all of the work working the Defenders offense these days so he obtained a good deal of get the job done in, a good deal of movement. We will see how he is tomorrow.”