Vir Biotechnology flies on $ 250 million in GlaxoSmithKline investments in the treatment of coronavirus

Vir Biotechnology Actions (VIR) – Get a 30.5% increase to $ 37.85 on Monday after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Get Report said it will invest $ 250 million in the biotechnology company and collaborate on the development of potential antibody treatments for coronavirus.

Citing the urgency of the pandemic, companies said they started working while an agreement on clinical development and production was negotiated.

The companies said they will enter a phase 2 clinical trial directly within the next 3-5 months, subject to regulatory review.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that more therapeutic approaches, used in combination or in sequence, will be needed to stop this coronavirus pandemic. The current coronavirus epidemic is not likely to be the latest,” said George Scangos, CEO of Vir Technology of San Francisco, in a note.

Pharmaceutical companies are running to find a treatment or vaccine for the deadly disease.

Gilead Sciences (gild) – Monday, Get Report said it will speed up production of its nascent coronavirus treatment and provide over 1 million free doses to patients suffering from severe symptoms of the deadly disease.

Gilead said he will provide approximately 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, which could be used to help approximately 140,000 patients, free of charge for hospitals and clinics, and will increase production to treat 500,000 patients by October.

Modern (mRNA) – Get Report started testing its vaccine candidate in people last month and signed agreements with the United States government in March to produce huge quantities of coronavirus vaccines.

The company said in a regulatory filing that chief executive officer Stephan Bancel told Goldman Sachs on Friday that his potential coronavirus drug, mRNA-1273, could be available to rescuers later this fall. Moderna is developing the vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

GlaxoSmithKline’s shares rose 2.1% to $ 37.92.

.