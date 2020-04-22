Viral Detroit man dies after three ERs carry him on his back, family says: “He was begging for his life”

The Detroit family mourns a man who said he had not been tested for coronavirus three times.

“He was begging for life, but no one could help him. Just as they kept sending him,” said Keith Gambrel, the stepson of 56-year-old Gary Fowler.

Gambrel said he was concerned that his stepfather had a coronavirus. He took him to three different emergency rooms, each time Fowler said he was not hospitalized or tested, despite many symptoms.

“To be honest, I believe my father was a black man. They didn’t take his condition honestly and seriously,” Gambler told National Correspondent Jerica Duncan, “CBS Dismorning.”

The day before Fowler died, his father David died at COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, Fowler’s wife, Cheryl, began to show symptoms of her own and hospitalized her.

“They put her on a ventilator. I’m just a man, this is what I think. I’m about to lose my mom,” Gambrell said.

Gabrel was worried that another family might come next, so he turned to his cousin, Secretary of State Karen Wisset, for help.

Whitset, who visited the White House last week and talked about the surviving coronavirus, confirmed that her family had been screened.

Mr Whitset asked if she thinks her family had been tried if she wasn’t a legislature, and said “absolutely not.”

“So I’m tired of having to use that title to test my family,” she said.

He said that Gambrel and his brothers Troy and Ross were all positive.

On Monday, the Governor of Michigan created a state taskforce to investigate racial disparities in pandemics.

“ We address the fact that there may actually be medical prejudices about the test, such as who will be tested and how they will be treated, ” Task Force Chairman Lieutenant Garrin Gilchrist said. Said but managed. ”

The mild symptom Gambrel focuses on caring for her mother, Sheryl. She was sent home from the hospital but was readmitted late Tuesday night as it was supposed to be her 25th wedding anniversary.

Gambrell asked what he says to those who are losing their loved ones back to back, “Just pray. You keep fighting for them, living their lives, listening to their voices. Someone talks for people who can’t get medical care in the right way and I feel it’s my duty now. ”

Michigan states that with sufficient testing, it can perform more than 11,000 tests daily. State officials have claimed that they are running out of swabs and reagents, so they’re now doing about half that amount.

. [TagsToTranslate] detroit