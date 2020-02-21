[viral-movie-demonstrates-prepare-smash-into-trucker-who-just-prevented-car-or-truck-crash]

TOMBALL, Texas — A dump truck was captured on digicam staying away from hitting a motor vehicle stopped at a Texas location railroad crossing only to get clipped by a passing train.

The spectacular online video was recorded from a vehicle’s dashboard digicam Wednesday early morning in Tomball, just outside of Houston.

The video, which has more than 18,000 sights on Fb, demonstrates a white car in the significantly proper lane approaching a website traffic light-weight that turns yellow and then pink. At that moment, the arms of a railroad crossing just yards away lessen, indicating an oncoming educate.

The white vehicle stops earlier the mild but prior to the railroad crossing.

Just seconds afterwards, the truck also drives into the intersection but veers off the roadway to stay away from hitting the back of the auto.

The truck also avoided hitting a power pole right before its taxi rests on the tracks.

The truck’s driver tries to set it in reverse as a teach gains velocity towards the car.

Recognizing there was no way to back again the truck up, the driver appears to escape his cab, functioning absent just as the teach blows through.

The Facebook publish with the video clip said no just one was hurt in this eye-catching near connect with.