Viral Movie of Spring Breakers in Miami Sparks Outrage

Coronavirus be damned. These youngsters won’t enable a single minor throughout the world pandemic get in the way of some significant partying.

CBS News caught up with some defiant spring breakers down in Miami on Wednesday. And in a online video posted to Twitter, they each spoke about how they have been decided not to allow the coronavirus stop them from having fun.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” explained Brady Sluder. “At the stop of the day, I’m not gonna allow it halt me from partying.”

Of training course, that endeavor has been built much more challenging by the order from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that all bars and places to eat in the condition close down.

“It’s truly messing up with (sic) my spring break,” mentioned Brianna Leeder. She extra, “I imagine they’re blowing it way out of proportion.”

With that get from the Florida statehouse, the pressure is on for vacationers like Shelby Cordell.

“We’re just … seeking to get drunk in advance of every little thing closes,” Cordell said.

The CBS online video promptly blew up and sparked outrage to the revelers.

