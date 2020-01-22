Viral panic: masks and hand sanitizer are sold as the epidemic rages in China

The deadly virus spreading across China has caused a wave of protective masks and hand sanitizer, with store shelves stripped and retailers peddling items at inflated prices.

In a Shanghai shopping center, customers lined up for almost an hour in a pharmacy on Wednesday while waiting for the arrival of a shipment of 100 boxes of masks. They sold out in 30 minutes, said pharmacist Duan Yueqi, even after the store limited each person to one package each. The employees said to customers as soon as they entered: “everything is gone”.

With the number of infections reported by the new SARS virus rising to 440 in 13 Chinese provinces and fearing that the count could increase, the streets and subways of major Chinese cities have become a sea of ​​masks. Hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens are preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday season, which begins on Friday, and the government announced on Wednesday that it is initiating a nationwide screening program and putting in place controls on transport links.

Nine people died after contracting the infection, all in and around Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus emerged.

HSBC Holdings companies at Citic Securities have suspended non-essential business trips to Wuhan, while Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has canceled its annual Lunar New Year tradition of top executives distributing red packets of money to staff – to minimize human contact.

In Wuhan, a city of 11 million, the streets were quiet during what should have been the start of a festive period. People stayed home after local authorities canceled the celebration events and discouraged residents from going to crowded places.

Social media users have shared videos of empty subway cars; at least one home for the aged asked people not to visit relatives as a precaution.

However, some residents remained calm and continued. Wang Ping, a 61-year-old retiree who lives a 30-minute drive from the food market where the virus is believed to have been transferred from wild animals to humans, said her brother’s family still planned to visit in the neighboring province of Anhui to celebrate the New Year holidays, one of the most important dates on the Chinese calendar.

“It is as usual here,” she said. “It will be definitely checked.”

Meanwhile, Taobao, the e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has attempted to contain the inflation of masks in its market, saying it would not allow traders to raise mask prices and that sellers had enough supplies.

The People’s Daily reported on Wednesday that Hubei province – where Wuhan is located – plans to seek emergency aid from Beijing to fill the shortage of medical supplies. The local government has estimated that it could only supply 8 million masks and should request 40 more.

